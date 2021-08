For a game that was supposed to be a “one off dealio“, No More Heroes has surprisingly spawned its fair share of beloved titles — No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle included. Where its predecessor took a more straightforward approach to its storyline and world, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle upped the ante, went off the rails, and had a lot of fun doing so. The original version was great on the Wii and performed brilliantly on the Switch, so it stands to reason that another port would work out just fine, right? A PC version of this must-play title makes for a logical step, but in terms of overall experience, this port is unfortunately not going to rise to the top.