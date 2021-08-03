Tioga County Dairy Princess Court attends the Candor’s Farmers Market
On Thursday, July 22, the Tioga County Dairy Princess, Megan Henry, and members of her court, attended the Candor’s Farmers’ Market to help promote the dairy industry. Henry, along with Dairy Ambassadors Grace Giles, Laura Ludwig and Kate Guiles, served milk and cookies to children who visited the market with their parents. Denice Blinn Peckins of Candor baked and donated an assortment of cookies for the event.www.owegopennysaver.com
