We won’t beat a dead horse with the fact that Electric Vehicles (EVs) are coming hot and heavy in the next few years. We will, however, drool over the new Audi A6 E-Tron concept because it’s just sexy and looks to be a vehicle to help bridge the gap for mainstream EVs between the six-figure gems that we’ve watched get crazy 0-60 mph times and vehicles forthcoming EVs that are said to start just under $30K (yeah, we’ll believe it when we see it).