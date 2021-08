BABA - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, which are set to release on Aug 3, are expected to reflect the solid momentum across its cloud computing segment. The segment has turned out to be one of the key contributors to the company’s overall top-line growth. In the last reported quarter, revenues from the cloud computing segment increased 37% from the prior-year period to RMB 16.8 billion ($2.56 billion), accounting for 9% of the total revenues.