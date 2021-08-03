Charming Connecticut Colonial From 1687 Is This Week’s Oldest Home

It's the most expensive home for sale in Jacksonville right now but it's gorgeous. East Texas' Top 16 Craziest, Busiest, Hardest-to-Park-in Parking Lots. This doesn't mean the business is bad. In fact, usually it's the contrary. I'll park four blocks away from Stanley's and brave being run over by an ambulance on Beckham Avenue for a Mother Clucker, all while wondering to myself "how in the hell did this wild-ass intersection even come into existence?" every week.