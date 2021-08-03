Islanders’ Lamoriello Keeping Trades & Signings Secret for Now

The New York Islanders made their first official signing of the offseason as they lock top defenseman adam Pelech up long term. This story and more in today’s daily links!. The New York Islanders locked up their star defenseman Adam Pelech to an eight-year contract five days before the two were scheduled to go to arbitration. The new deal carries an annual average value of $5.75 million, according to Elliotte Friedman, which is a lower AAV than many would have expected the contract to come in at. It is likely the trade-off for the extended length of the contract. (NYI Hockey Now)