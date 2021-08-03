Cancel
Islanders’ Lamoriello Keeping Trades & Signings Secret for Now

By Jon Zella
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complete radio silence from the New York Islanders, and many of the remaining restricted or unrestricted free agent players linked to the Islanders, shouldn’t surprise anyone. A long-running joke in the NHL is general manager Lou Lamoriello operates under strict rules when signing and trading for players. Though this is a bit concerning, if not aggravating for Islander fans, there isn’t a lot to worry about — yet.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Leo Komarov
Person
Jordan Eberle
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfa Anthony Beauvillier#Twitter#Hockey Trade#Ducks#Anaheim#The Colorado Avalanche#Ekholm#Nashville Predators
