Grocery stores update mask policies as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise

By ABC News
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.

