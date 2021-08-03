Cancel
Indiana State

B1G 2021: Indiana’s Coaching Changes: Deland McCullough Returns, and Charlton Warren Arrives

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a surprisingly excellent 2020, Indiana Football found itself with a couple of holes on the coaching staff. Three solid years as the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator earned Kane Wommack a chance to be the head coach at South Alabama, and the siren song of alma mater finally convinced Mike Hart to return to Michigan after four years as Indiana’s running backs coach. In finding replacements for them, IU found one coach with plenty of prior Indiana experience, and another coach with a little bit of Big Ten experience but a whole lot of SEC defensive knowledge.

#Unc#Coaching#American Football#Charlton#Sec#Unc#Air Force#Usc#Gamecocks#The Kansas City Chiefs
