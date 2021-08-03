Cancel
Economy

Singapore Is Well-Positioned To Play A Leadership Role In Advancing The Circular Economy

By Rob Kaplan
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the global race to develop sustainable solutions heats up to advance a circular economy, Singapore finds itself with an enviable opportunity to take a leadership role. As our team has sourced more than 300 investment opportunities and invested more than $40m in solutions to combat plastic waste and advance the circular economy, we believe Singapore has the ideal conditions to catalyze a reconfiguration of global supply chains and become a resilience hub for advanced manufacturing.

