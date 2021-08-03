Gutwein invites public to upcoming redistricting meetings

IKM-Manning Community School District residents will soon get the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming $19.95 million general obligation bond that will be going to a vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The board of education will be hosting three community meetings in the coming weeks, giving residents the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with the first scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Memorial Hall in Manilla. Subsequent meetings will be on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the IKM-Manning Elementary School in Irwin and Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the IKM-Manning High School Auditorium in Manning. “Throughout the process, we have turned to the community to seek their input and feedback on how we can best address the facilities’ needs in our school buildings,” says Board President, Sam Hansen. “Now, we are pleased to host these upcoming meetings to share more information and answer questions. We look forward to meeting with residents over the next several weeks and speaking to the solution we have proposed in the form of a bond issue vote.” More information on the bond proposal can be found at www.ikmmanningbond.org.