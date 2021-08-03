Cancel
Gutwein invites public to upcoming redistricting meetings

By Staff Report
fordcountyrecord.com
 3 days ago

State Reps. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) invite constituents to weigh in on Indiana's redistricting process during upcoming public meetings. . "It's essential Hoosiers are given the opportunity to learn more and express their thoughts about the redistricting process," Gutwein said. "These upcoming meetings provide another way for the public to get involved, and I encourage them to attend." 

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

