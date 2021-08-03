COVID booster shot: Dr. Mike Cirigliano talks vaccine, mask wearing

I was worried. No, really. I was worried. When the news hit that the vaccine is ready and that there's plenty of it to go around and everyone would get it, I was preparing to wave good-bye to the comfy of my home office. I really started to like it. No traffic, not having to play dress up, not having to meet people (and if there's a meeting, at least you can do something sensible while the idiot from marketing is droning on about how awesome our company is). I was pretty sure as soon as infection numbers go down, they'll start to force us back into office.