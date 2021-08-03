Cancel
Sean Hannity: Mask mandates are coming back, unless you're a prominent Democrat

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Hannity called out the left Monday - including Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser - for not following the indoor mask guidance they themselves initiated. Hannity noted on the mandates that "if you're a well-known Democrat though, the rules don't apply to you." SEAN HANNITY: Mask mandates are now coming...

