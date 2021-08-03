City of Utica Update: Olbiston Apartments

To protect the health and safety of tenants residing in the Olbiston Apartments, the City of Utica posted the building on July 15th and ordered it be vacated by July 30th due to gross negligence of the building owners. As a result of successful collaboration with Oneida County and local service providers, the overwhelming majority of Olbiston tenants have been relocated to either temporary, transitional or permanent housing. At this time, approximately 5 Olbiston tenants have not yet been relocated.