Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

City of Utica Update: Olbiston Apartments

cityofutica.com
 4 days ago

To protect the health and safety of tenants residing in the Olbiston Apartments, the City of Utica posted the building on July 15th and ordered it be vacated by July 30th due to gross negligence of the building owners. As a result of successful collaboration with Oneida County and local service providers, the overwhelming majority of Olbiston tenants have been relocated to either temporary, transitional or permanent housing. At this time, approximately 5 Olbiston tenants have not yet been relocated.

cityofutica.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Utica, NY
Oneida County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Furniture#Compassion Coalition#The Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy