For three nights, House Representative Cori Bush slept on the steps of the United States Capitol in protest of a quickly lapsing moratorium period on evictions. The federal measure, enacted in order to protect renters during the pandemic, was set to end on July 31. However, following the five-day demonstration by activists and other Democratic lawmakers, the Biden administration announced a 60-day eviction ban for US counties with “substantial and high levels of community transmission." The ban will last until October 3, thanks in particular to Bush, who herself has experienced homelessness in the past, The Washington Post reports.