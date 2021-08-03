The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management was just scrapped. Here’s everything you need to know.
In January of this year, I wrote that metadata management is at the cusp of a transformational leap forward. This week, Gartner took a huge step toward this by scrapping its Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions and replacing it with a Market Guide for Active Metadata. This change heralds a new way of approaching metadata in today’s modern data stack.towardsdatascience.com
