Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Secretly Took Their Kids on Vacation to the Isles of Scilly

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William have spent the past three weeks completely off the grid after appearing at their last engagement, the Euro 2020 Final soccer game, on July 11. Where in the world have they been? Hello! revealed today that the couple actually quietly took a vacation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They didn't go abroad this time. The outlet reports the Cambridges spent time in the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall.

