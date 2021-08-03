JOHNSON CITY - Linda Kaye Ayers, 69 of Johnson City passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at the residence of her daughter. She was a native of Sullivan County and was a daughter of the late Roy Dayton LeSueur Jr. and Ella Mae Ketron LeSueur. Linda retired from American Water Heaters/AOSmith after 34 years of employment. She loved going to Harrah’s in Cherokee to play her favorite game “Keno”. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, James Ayers Jr. and a sister, Brenda Campbell.