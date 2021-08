Harry Kane is considering an official transfer request, as he attempts to force a move to Manchester City.Some close to Tottenham Hotspur believe it could come in the next few days. The striker will at least return to the club in that time, in what will naturally be perceived as a U-turn.Not many think any of this will have any tangible effect on the situation.The truth is that only one thing changes that. That is Manchester City putting in the kind of bid that Daniel Levy would find acceptable.It is why, if the big question right now is how...