After 30 Years Of Being Squeezed Into Small Storefront, Southwest Siders Push For Bigger Library In Gage Park
GAGE PARK — The Gage Park Public Library is a tight squeeze. Housed inside a two-story storefront at 2807 W. 55th St., the 30-year-old branch lacks space for community groups to meet and doesn’t offer enough Spanish-language materials in the predominately Latino neighborhood, critics said. It was too small to allow for social distancing during the worst of the pandemic, only reopening to the public Monday after being closed 16 months.blockclubchicago.org
