Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How to detect, evaluate and visualize historical drifts in the data

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often talk about detecting drift on live data. The goal is then to check if the current distributions deviate from training or some past period. When drift is detected, you know that your model operates in a relatively unknown space. It’s time to do something about it. But there...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary Data#Data Model#The Drift#Reference Data#Kaggle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

7 Cool Python Packages Kagglers Are Using Without Telling You

Kaggle is a hot spot for what is trending in data science and machine learning. Due to its competitiveness, the top players are constantly looking for new tools, technologies, and frameworks that give them an edge over others. If a new package or an algorithm delivers actionable value, there is a good chance it receives immediate adoption and becomes popular.
Computersarxiv.org

Data-driven Clustering in Ad-hoc Networks based on Community Detection

High demands for industrial networks lead to increasingly large sensor networks. However, the complexity of networks and demands for accurate data require better stability and communication quality. Conventional clustering methods for ad-hoc networks are based on topology and connectivity, leading to unstable clustering results and low communication quality. In this paper, we focus on two situations: time-evolving networks, and multi-channel ad-hoc networks. We model ad-hoc networks as graphs and introduce community detection methods to both situations. Particularly, in time-evolving networks, our method utilizes the results of community detection to ensure stability. By using similarity or human-in-the-loop measures, we construct a new weighted graph for final clustering. In multi-channel networks, we perform allocations from the results of multiplex community detection. Experiments on real-world datasets show that our method outperforms baselines in both stability and quality.
Computersarxiv.org

Using Visual Anomaly Detection for Task Execution Monitoring

Execution monitoring is essential for robots to detect and respond to failures. Since it is impossible to enumerate all failures for a given task, we learn from successful executions of the task to detect visual anomalies during runtime. Our method learns to predict the motions that occur during the nominal execution of a task, including camera and robot body motion. A probabilistic U-Net architecture is used to learn to predict optical flow, and the robot's kinematics and 3D model are used to model camera and body motion. The errors between the observed and predicted motion are used to calculate an anomaly score. We evaluate our method on a dataset of a robot placing a book on a shelf, which includes anomalies such as falling books, camera occlusions, and robot disturbances. We find that modeling camera and body motion, in addition to the learning-based optical flow prediction, results in an improvement of the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve from 0.752 to 0.804, and the area under the precision-recall curve from 0.467 to 0.549.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Deep learning with robustness to missing data: A novel approach to the detection of COVID-19

PLoS One. 2021 Jul 30;16(7):e0255301. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0255301. eCollection 2021. In the context of the current global pandemic and the limitations of the RT-PCR test, we propose a novel deep learning architecture, DFCN (Denoising Fully Connected Network). Since medical facilities around the world differ enormously in what laboratory tests or chest imaging may be available, DFCN is designed to be robust to missing input data. An ablation study extensively evaluates the performance benefits of the DFCN as well as its robustness to missing inputs. Data from 1088 patients with confirmed RT-PCR results are obtained from two independent medical facilities. The data includes results from 27 laboratory tests and a chest x-ray scored by a deep learning model. Training and test datasets are taken from different medical facilities. Data is made publicly available. The performance of DFCN in predicting the RT-PCR result is compared with 3 related architectures as well as a Random Forest baseline. All models are trained with varying levels of masked input data to encourage robustness to missing inputs. Missing data is simulated at test time by masking inputs randomly. DFCN outperforms all other models with statistical significance using random subsets of input data with 2-27 available inputs. When all 28 inputs are available DFCN obtains an AUC of 0.924, higher than any other model. Furthermore, with clinically meaningful subsets of parameters consisting of just 6 and 7 inputs respectively, DFCN achieves higher AUCs than any other model, with values of 0.909 and 0.919.
Softwarearxiv.org

Few-shot Unsupervised Domain Adaptation with Image-to-class Sparse Similarity Encoding

This paper investigates a valuable setting called few-shot unsupervised domain adaptation (FS-UDA), which has not been sufficiently studied in the literature. In this setting, the source domain data are labelled, but with few-shot per category, while the target domain data are unlabelled. To address the FS-UDA setting, we develop a general UDA model to solve the following two key issues: the few-shot labeled data per category and the domain adaptation between support and query sets. Our model is general in that once trained it will be able to be applied to various FS-UDA tasks from the same source and target domains. Inspired by the recent local descriptor based few-shot learning (FSL), our general UDA model is fully built upon local descriptors (LDs) for image classification and domain adaptation. By proposing a novel concept called similarity patterns (SPs), our model not only effectively considers the spatial relationship of LDs that was ignored in previous FSL methods, but also makes the learned image similarity better serve the required domain alignment. Specifically, we propose a novel IMage-to-class sparse Similarity Encoding (IMSE) method. It learns SPs to extract the local discriminative information for classification and meanwhile aligns the covariance matrix of the SPs for domain adaptation. Also, domain adversarial training and multi-scale local feature matching are performed upon LDs. Extensive experiments conducted on a multi-domain benchmark dataset DomainNet demonstrates the state-of-the-art performance of our IMSE for the novel setting of FS-UDA. In addition, for FSL, our IMSE can also show better performance than most of recent FSL methods on miniImageNet.
Computersarxiv.org

Video Abnormal Event Detection by Learning to Complete Visual Cloze Tests

Video abnormal event detection (VAD) is a vital semi-supervised task that requires learning with only roughly labeled normal videos, as anomalies are often practically unavailable. Although deep neural networks (DNNs) enable great progress in VAD, existing solutions typically suffer from two issues: (1) The precise and comprehensive localization of video events is ignored. (2) The video semantics and temporal context are under-explored. To address those issues, we are motivated by the prevalent cloze test in education and propose a novel approach named visual cloze completion (VCC), which performs VAD by learning to complete "visual cloze tests" (VCTs). Specifically, VCC first localizes each video event and encloses it into a spatio-temporal cube (STC). To achieve both precise and comprehensive localization, appearance and motion are used as mutually complementary cues to mark the object region associated with each video event. For each marked region, a normalized patch sequence is extracted from temporally adjacent frames and stacked into the STC. By comparing each patch and the patch sequence of a STC to a visual "word" and "sentence" respectively, we can deliberately erase a certain "word" (patch) to yield a VCT. DNNs are then trained to infer the erased patch by video semantics, so as to complete the VCT. To fully exploit the temporal context, each patch in STC is alternatively erased to create multiple VCTs, and the erased patch's optical flow is also inferred to integrate richer motion clues. Meanwhile, a new DNN architecture is designed as a model-level solution to utilize video semantics and temporal context. Extensive experiments demonstrate that VCC achieves state-of-the-art VAD performance. Our codes and results are open at \url{this https URL}
ComputersPhys.org

Now in 3D: Deep learning techniques help visualize X-ray data in three dimensions

Computers have been able to quickly process 2D images for some time. Your cell phone can snap digital photographs and manipulate them in a number of ways. Much more difficult, however, is processing an image in three dimensions, and doing it in a timely manner. The mathematics are more complex, and crunching those numbers, even on a supercomputer, takes time.
Artificial Intelligencearxiv.org

Analysis of Driving Scenario Trajectories with Active Learning

Annotating the driving scenario trajectories based only on explicit rules (i.e., knowledge-based methods) can be subject to errors, such as false positive/negative classification of scenarios that lie on the border of two scenario classes, missing unknown scenario classes, and also anomalies. On the other side, verifying the labels by the annotators is not cost-efficient. For this purpose, active learning (AL) could potentially improve the annotation procedure by inclusion of an annotator/expert in an efficient way. In this study, we develop an active learning framework to annotate driving trajectory time-series data. At the first step, we compute an embedding of the time-series trajectories into a latent space in order to extract the temporal nature. For this purpose, we study three different latent space representations: multivariate Time Series t-Distributed Stochastic Neighbor Embedding (mTSNE), Recurrent Auto-Encoder (RAE) and Variational Recurrent Auto-Encoder (VRAE). We then apply different active learning paradigms with different classification models to the embedded data. In particular, we study the two classifiers Neural Network (NN) and Support Vector Machines (SVM), with three active learning query strategies (i.e., entropy, margin and random). In the following, we explore the possibilities of the framework to discover unknown classes and demonstrate how it can be used to identify the out-of-class trajectories.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards Semantic Interoperability in Historical Research: Documenting Research Data and Knowledge with Synthesis

Pavlos Fafalios, Konstantina Konsolaki, Lida Charami, Kostas Petrakis, Manos Paterakis, Dimitris Angelakis, Yannis Tzitzikas, Chrysoula Bekiari, Martin Doerr. A vast area of research in historical science concerns the documentation and study of artefacts and related evidence. Current practice mostly uses spreadsheets or simple relational databases to organise the information as rows with multiple columns of related attributes. This form offers itself for data analysis and scholarly interpretation, however it also poses problems including i) the difficulty for collaborative but controlled documentation by a large number of users, ii) the lack of representation of the details from which the documented relations are inferred, iii) the difficulty to extend the underlying data structures as well as to combine and integrate data from multiple and diverse information sources, and iv) the limitation to reuse the data beyond the context of a particular research activity. To support historians to cope with these problems, in this paper we describe the Synthesis documentation system and its use by a large number of historians in the context of an ongoing research project in the field of History of Art. The system is Web-based and collaborative, and makes use of existing standards for information documentation and publication (CIDOC-CRM, RDF), focusing on semantic interoperability and the production of data of high value and long-term validity.
Technologyarxiv.org

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Hate Speech Detection Using a Data Augmentation Approach

Online harassment in the form of hate speech has been on the rise in recent years. Addressing the issue requires a combination of content moderation by people, aided by automatic detection methods. As content moderation is itself harmful to the people doing it, we desire to reduce the burden by improving the automatic detection of hate speech. Hate speech presents a challenge as it is directed at different target groups using a completely different vocabulary. Further the authors of the hate speech are incentivized to disguise their behavior to avoid being removed from a platform. This makes it difficult to develop a comprehensive data set for training and evaluating hate speech detection models because the examples that represent one hate speech domain do not typically represent others, even within the same language or culture. We propose an unsupervised domain adaptation approach to augment labeled data for hate speech detection. We evaluate the approach with three different models (character CNNs, BiLSTMs and BERT) on three different collections. We show our approach improves Area under the Precision/Recall curve by as much as 42% and recall by as much as 278%, with no loss (and in some cases a significant gain) in precision.
Technologyarxiv.org

Visualizing Event Sequence Data for User Behavior Evaluation of In-Vehicle Information Systems

With modern IVIS becoming more capable and complex than ever, their evaluation becomes increasingly difficult. The analysis of large amounts of user behavior data can help to cope with this complexity and can support UX experts in designing IVIS that serve customer needs and are safe to operate while driving. We, therefore, propose a Multi-level User Behavior Visualization Framework providing effective visualizations of user behavior data that is collected via telematics from production vehicles. Our approach visualizes user behavior data on three different levels: (1) The Task Level View aggregates event sequence data generated through touchscreen interactions to visualize user flows. (2) The Flow Level View allows comparing the individual flows based on a chosen metric. (3) The Sequence Level View provides detailed insights into touch interactions, glance, and driving behavior. Our case study proves that UX experts consider our approach a useful addition to their design process.
Computersarxiv.org

StrucTexT: Structured Text Understanding with Multi-Modal Transformers

Yulin Li, Yuxi Qian, Yuchen Yu, Xiameng Qin, Chengquan Zhang, Yan Liu, Kun Yao, Junyu Han, Jingtuo Liu, Errui Ding. Structured text understanding on Visually Rich Documents (VRDs) is a crucial part of Document Intelligence. Due to the complexity of content and layout in VRDs, structured text understanding has been a challenging task. Most existing studies decoupled this problem into two sub-tasks: entity labeling and entity linking, which require an entire understanding of the context of documents at both token and segment levels. However, little work has been concerned with the solutions that efficiently extract the structured data from different levels. This paper proposes a unified framework named StrucTexT, which is flexible and effective for handling both sub-tasks. Specifically, based on the transformer, we introduce a segment-token aligned encoder to deal with the entity labeling and entity linking tasks at different levels of granularity. Moreover, we design a novel pre-training strategy with three self-supervised tasks to learn a richer representation. StrucTexT uses the existing Masked Visual Language Modeling task and the new Sentence Length Prediction and Paired Boxes Direction tasks to incorporate the multi-modal information across text, image, and layout. We evaluate our method for structured text understanding at segment-level and token-level and show it outperforms the state-of-the-art counterparts with significantly superior performance on the FUNSD, SROIE, and EPHOIE datasets.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Detecting Semantic Drift within Image Data

Your machine learning model sees the world through the lens of its training data. That means that your model gets more and more myopic as the real world gets further from what your training data represents. However, when operating machine learning applications, upgrading your glasses (retraining your model) is not our only concern. We also control the data pipeline that feeds information into our model during production, and thus have the responsibility to ensure its quality.
Technologyhakin9.org

How to Detect Suspicious IP Addresses by Oğuzhan Öztürk

One of the most important talents a cybersecurity expert must have is the ability to detect and block a suspicious IP address. IP address (also known as the Internet Protocol Address) is a label assigned to every single device connected to the internet. This label consists of numbers and is unique.
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to disable Animations or Visual Effects in Windows 11

The newly announced Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft comes with several new features and functionalities. The company has also revamped the user interface and added some new effects. However, the visual effects on the operating system result in a slight delay for certain actions. You can disable the effects...
Video GamesNewswise

Gaming the Research: Reinforcement Learning Changing Data Evaluation Challenges

Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y., August 3, 2021 -- Advances in artificial intelligence, specifically reinforcement learning, are proving beneficial to accelerating the pace of data-intensive challenges, allowing scientists to get more work done and speeding up discovery. During the American Crystallographic Association's 71st annual meeting, Structural Science Awakens, which will be...
Computersarxiv.org

Improving Contrastive Learning by Visualizing Feature Transformation

Contrastive learning, which aims at minimizing the distance between positive pairs while maximizing that of negative ones, has been widely and successfully applied in unsupervised feature learning, where the design of positive and negative (pos/neg) pairs is one of its keys. In this paper, we attempt to devise a feature-level data manipulation, differing from data augmentation, to enhance the generic contrastive self-supervised learning. To this end, we first design a visualization scheme for pos/neg score (Pos/neg score indicates cosine similarity of pos/neg pair.) distribution, which enables us to analyze, interpret and understand the learning process. To our knowledge, this is the first attempt of its kind. More importantly, leveraging this tool, we gain some significant observations, which inspire our novel Feature Transformation proposals including the extrapolation of positives. This operation creates harder positives to boost the learning because hard positives enable the model to be more view-invariant. Besides, we propose the interpolation among negatives, which provides diversified negatives and makes the model more discriminative. It is the first attempt to deal with both challenges simultaneously. Experiment results show that our proposed Feature Transformation can improve at least 6.0% accuracy on ImageNet-100 over MoCo baseline, and about 2.0% accuracy on ImageNet-1K over the MoCoV2 baseline. Transferring to the downstream tasks successfully demonstrate our model is less task-bias. Visualization tools and codes this https URL .

Comments / 0

Community Policy