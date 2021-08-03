Cancel
Baltimore, MD

8 things you need to know today

By Carley Milligan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures rising only to the low 80s. Now, here's the news of the day. A nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package has moved into the Senate for discussion. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the first phase of President Biden's plan to improve the nation's infrastructure and includes $550 billion in new spending over five years on roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid. Democrats in the Senate have pledged they will work with Republicans to put together amendments for consideration this week, though Republicans say they may need more time. Baltimore Sun.

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

