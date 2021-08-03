8 things you need to know today

Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures rising only to the low 80s. Now, here's the news of the day. A nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package has moved into the Senate for discussion. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the first phase of President Biden's plan to improve the nation's infrastructure and includes $550 billion in new spending over five years on roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid. Democrats in the Senate have pledged they will work with Republicans to put together amendments for consideration this week, though Republicans say they may need more time. Baltimore Sun.