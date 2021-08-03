Cancel
Watch: Titans give inside look at first week of training camp

After the Tennessee Titans wrapped-up their first week of practices at 2021 training camp on Saturday, the team released it’s first episode of “The Foundation” giving us an inside look into their first four sessions.

Tennessee had its fifth practice on Monday, but Tuesday is when the pads go on for the first time. This is when coaches say the real evaluations begin, especially in the trenches.

The episode shows clips of different portions of practice, including ones where players matchup against one another, and has quotes from head coach Mike Vrabel, cornerback Elijah Molden, safety Kevin Byard, and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Check it out:

The big news coming from camp yesterday was the debut of 2021 first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley, who was activated off the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list after passing his physical.

In case you missed it, we have all the news, notes and video from the session right here, which includes plenty of Farley content.

