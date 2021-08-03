Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of Pacific Bio

By Chris Lange
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSGH9_0bGEakQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mBsl_0bGEakQi00 A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 850,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 96,000 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 756,850 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up roughly 59% in the past year and ARKK is up 53%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF ETSY Etsy 64,213
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 94,600
ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 14,000
ARKG SMFR Sema4 551,578
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 102,356
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 5,897
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 70,000
ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 96,000
ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 27,556
ARKG CMIIU CM Life Sciences II 5,000
ARKG EDIT Editas Medicine 30,356
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 10,671
ARKK VCYT Veracyte 11,405
ARKK PD PagerDuty 167,000
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 756,850
ARKK CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 55,000
ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 81,497
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 18,200
ARKQ PATH UiPath 283,325
ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 74,000
ARKQ U Unity Software 166,740
ARKQ LMT Lockheed Martin 57,202
ARKQ IRDM Iridium Communications 202,159
ARKQ AVAV AeroVironment 15,267
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 99,712
ARKW PD PagerDuty 43,000
ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 90,000
ARKW TWLO Twilio 31,572
ARKW ETSY Etsy 61,144
ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 35,000
ARKX AMZN Amazon.com 373
ARKX LMT Lockheed Martin 5,784
ARKX SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 16,000


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
ALSO READ: 5 Favorite Dividend-Paying Banks to Buy Now With Q2 Earnings Over

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Biosciences Of#California Inc#Pacb#Nysearca#Ark Innovation Etf Lrb#Ark Invest#Fund Ticker Company#Arkf Etsy Etsy#Arkg Verv#Arkg Cmiiu Cm Life#Arkg Edit#Arkk Pd Pagerduty#Arkw Twlo#Twilio#Arkw Etsy Etsy#Amzn#Cio#Ark Investment Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AECOM

In the current session, AECOM Inc. (NYSE:ACM) is trading at $61.96, after a 1.34% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 0.21%, and in the past year, by 61.17%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
The Hill

Trading in Robinhood halted after surge in stock price

Trading in online investment platform Robinhood was temporarily halted Wednesday after a rapid surge in its stock price just a week after the company’s lackluster debut on the Nasdaq. CNBC reported that shares of Robinhood reached $85 at one point Wednesday, an 81 percent increase from Tuesday’s closing price. Early...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

3 Ignored Funds With 8.2% Dividends (Paid Monthly)

Let’s shrug off today’s “dividend desert” and do something most folks think is impossible — ridiculous, even. We’re going to replace our monthly salary with a huge income stream from a group of closed-end funds (CEFs) that yield 7% or more (sometimes a lot more!). The math here is simple:...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 High-Conviction Stocks to Buy in August

Today, I cover three of my high-conviction stocks, those I believe will do well over the next several years with reasonable to low risk. High-conviction stock picks aren't always the highest growth, but rather stocks I personally have high confidence in. I have been investing for 20 years, and I have grown my capital to millions of dollars over time through long-term investing and compounding. Part of my job is to preserve capital. These stocks have a balance of healthy growth and risk and should help ensure capital preservation for my long-term investing portfolio.
StocksMoney Morning

2 Stocks That Will Rise with Inflation

Rising inflation is bad for the stock market, but some stocks go up when inflation goes up. With inflation on the rise again, it makes sense to add these great stocks to your portfolio now. The latest Consumer Price Index report is in, and it shows inflation up 5.4% from...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

News broke late Tuesday that famed fund manager Cathie Wood had bought shares. The free stock trading app has been growing like crazy during the pandemic. Robinhood has a bright future, but this stock will likely be extremely volatile in the near term. What happened. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)...
StocksFinancial Times

Bets against Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF hit record high

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Short sellers have ramped up bets against Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark innovation fund as belief in its strategy shows signs of faltering. A record 12 per cent of the ARKK exchange traded fund’s...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

These companies are all coming off strong earnings results. With plenty of growth opportunities, investors can expect that their numbers will get even better in the years ahead. Even the worst-performing stock on this list is up 170% over the past five years. If you have $5,000 that you can...
Stockspulse2.com

HOOD Stock Price Increases Over 19% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up over 55% over the past 5 trading days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 22 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Buy and hold is a proven investment strategy to outperform the market. Being in the market is more important than timing market entries and exits. Have an owner's mindset when you take a stake in a company. Ideally you should be buying stocks for your portfolio with the idea in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

You can diversify your holdings easily through an index fund or exchange-traded fund. MercadoLibre is already a leader in the burgeoning fintech space in Latin America. Fiverr is changing the way we connect workers to work and faces a huge addressable market. A $10,000 stake is a tidy sum to...
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks to Buy From Cathie Wood’s Fleet of ETFs

If you’re looking for stocks to buy and can’t stand the 15 minutes of fame portfolio manager Cathie Wood’s gotten for her investment management company, Ark Investment Management, you might want to buy the Short ARKK ETF when it becomes available. The anti-ARKK ETF will trade under the symbol SARK...
Commodities & Futureu.today

Ethereum Gets Words of Support from Ark's Cathie Wood

Her bullishness is not limited to her Twitter handle. As of June 30, ARK owned 721,936 shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust that were cumulatively worth $16.2 million, according to its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. On Aug. 5, Ether soared to $2,844 on the Bitstamp exchange,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cathie Wood's ARKK ETF a Buy Now?

ARK Invest ETFs have been the center of media attention and drama so far in 2021. ARK Invest, founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, has been under the microscope after having a standout year following the pandemic. Today I am focusing specifically on one ARK Invest ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK). Over the past year, ARKK has returned investors a whopping 48.75% versus Invesco QQQ ETF's (NASDAQ:QQQ) spectacular 36.63%. Even after a rough start to 2021, ARKK has outperformed QQQ by over 12%. The question investors have is whether this was solely fueled by the pandemic. If you zoom out and look at three-year returns, ARKK is up over 177% versus 108% for QQQ. That's 69% outperformance in three years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy