Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of Pacific Bio
A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 850,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 96,000 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 756,850 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up roughly 59% in the past year and ARKK is up 53%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|ETSY
|Etsy
|64,213
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|94,600
|ARKG
|SURF
|Surface Oncology
|14,000
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|551,578
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|102,356
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|5,897
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|70,000
|ARKG
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|96,000
|ARKG
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|27,556
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM Life Sciences II
|5,000
|ARKG
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|30,356
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|10,671
|ARKK
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|11,405
|ARKK
|PD
|PagerDuty
|167,000
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|756,850
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|55,000
|ARKK
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|81,497
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|18,200
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UiPath
|283,325
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|Jaws Spitfire Acquisition
|74,000
|ARKQ
|U
|Unity Software
|166,740
|ARKQ
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|57,202
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|Iridium Communications
|202,159
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AeroVironment
|15,267
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|99,712
|ARKW
|PD
|PagerDuty
|43,000
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Venture Acquisition II
|90,000
|ARKW
|TWLO
|Twilio
|31,572
|ARKW
|ETSY
|Etsy
|61,144
|ARKW
|CND
|Concord Acquisition
|35,000
|ARKX
|AMZN
|Amazon.com
|373
|ARKX
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|5,784
|ARKX
|SPFR
|Jaws Spitfire Acquisition
|16,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
