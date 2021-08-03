OPINION: 2A Tuesday: 'When they elected Governor Pritzker, I don't think they could have expected anything differently'
Ryan Wrecker welcomed Michael Hammond from Gun Owners of America to the show for his reaction to a new gun law signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker this week. The new law requires background checks for all gun-purchases in Illinois by 2024, and the first-term governor calls it, “the most comprehensive reform to our state firearms laws in over a generation.”www.audacy.com
Comments / 0