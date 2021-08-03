Cancel
OPINION: 2A Tuesday: 'When they elected Governor Pritzker, I don't think they could have expected anything differently'

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Ryan Wrecker, Marc Cox
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Wrecker welcomed Michael Hammond from Gun Owners of America to the show for his reaction to a new gun law signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker this week. The new law requires background checks for all gun-purchases in Illinois by 2024, and the first-term governor calls it, “the most comprehensive reform to our state firearms laws in over a generation.”

