Gigem247.com takes you behind the scenes and gives you a look at how Texas A&M's response to the events of the last few days as it prepares to welcome both Texas and Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference. It's an administration, athletic department, and donor base that believes it deserved to be treated better than it was by its league brethren as only ten days went by from the breaking news that the Horns and Sooners were making a serious push for membership within the SEC to their acceptance as members. As a result, they're now more motivated than ever to do battle within the league via its formidable resources which start with one of the best head coaches in the country in head coach Jimbo Fisher.