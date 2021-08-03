Woman in critical condition after fire in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — A woman was in critical condition Monday after a fire broke out in her apartment on Pleasant Street, Warehouse Point Fire Chief James Barton said.

Barton said the fire department received a call around 3 p.m. Monday from the Carousel Apartments about a possible fire.

When he arrived at the scene he saw smoke coming from a second-floor apartment, Barton said. He also learned there was a person still inside.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found heavy smoke inside. Barton said the firefighters at first struggled to find the woman, but eventually located her in the bedroom, where the fire was.

The woman had suffered burns and was removed from the apartment and immediately transported to Hartford Hospital, Barton said. She was later transported to Bridgeport Hospital, and was in critical but stable condition last he heard, Barton said.

The other apartments in the building were evacuated at the time of the fire but everyone was able to return, Barton said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Matthew P. Knox