The Americans look at their flat 100m start times and think, they are the top by far. However, if you were to take the winning time of the 100m (9.80) and multiply that by 4, it only gives you a 39.2. And that is presuming every American can even run a 9.80. China won our heat last night in 37.92. So where does the extra time get knocked off? It is all running starts with perfect baton exchanges. Pure speed only gets you so far. If you are not in sync on the exchanges, all your momentum gets lost. We saw that last night in the exchange from 2 to 3.