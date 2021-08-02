Colorado kinda makes sense given its proximity to Nebraska

And a CO-NE rivalry existed during the Big XII days. Plus, it could free Iowa up to move the Iowa State game to Rivalry Week even if they are in different conferences. Unless the Big Ten is planning to become a coast to coast league, it may not make sense to add Utah and Arizona because of the difference in the time zones. The difference may matter when you consider the Big Ten "prefers" (it may even be a policy) to play games at noon (particularly in late October and November). It could matter when you consider that the West Division could range from WI/IL to UT/AZ/CA.