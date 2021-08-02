Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado kinda makes sense given its proximity to Nebraska

By VTHokie2000 Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a CO-NE rivalry existed during the Big XII days. Plus, it could free Iowa up to move the Iowa State game to Rivalry Week even if they are in different conferences. Unless the Big Ten is planning to become a coast to coast league, it may not make sense to add Utah and Arizona because of the difference in the time zones. The difference may matter when you consider the Big Ten "prefers" (it may even be a policy) to play games at noon (particularly in late October and November). It could matter when you consider that the West Division could range from WI/IL to UT/AZ/CA.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coast To Coast#American Football#The Big Ten#The West Division#Wi Il To#Ut Az Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy