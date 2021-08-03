Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

I am thinking that there will be an alliance between

By lilhokie525 Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe B1G, ACC, P12, and B12. With ESPN having an exclusive with the SEC, that leaves CBS, NBC and Fox looking for content. If this alliance schedules most non-conference games with other alliance teams and broadcasts them on CBS/NBC/Fox, then suddenly the SEC might have scheduling problems. This is the type of "shot across the bow" that might give the SEC cause for concern. Gobbling up teams from one another will not help knock the SEC off of its pedestal.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cbs#American Football#The B1g#Acc#P12#Espn#Sec#Nbc#Cbs Nbc Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
College Sportssportswar.com

IMO and I am sure nobody agrees with it, I think it is sheer madness

To go down the same road as the Alabama's, Clemson's, etc. We conceded the goal of winning at a high level in football long ago and the disparity between the great and mediocre programs will grow even wider now that NIL is a reality. What difference does it make if we figure out a way to pay some of our athletes $$$? Whatever they get paid, it will pale in comparison comparison to the programs committed to playing football at a high level.
College Sportssportswar.com

I am not referring to the competition level though

I am referring to the size of the fan bases and national interest from neutral TV viewers. The competition in the ACC could be on par with the Big Ten and SEC. However, if the ACC's fan base is 50% smaller than the Big Ten or SEC and 75% of the neutral national audience is not interested in watching a majority of the ACC members play on TV, then it doesn't really matter how good the competition is because ACC's "value" will be significantly less than the Big Ten and SEC.
Cincinnati, OHsportswar.com

I don't think they are.

The remaining 8 schools in the Big 12 are each better than the best school in the ACC - Cincinnati. If anything, the Big-12 invites Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and USF to get to 12. Might then try to form a media alliance with the Pac-12 as both could use a boost there. Big-12 would jump to Fox along with the Big Ten and Pac-12. It would not be the land of milk and honey but it would be a place at the table.
College Sportstigernet.com

Am I the only one

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Six-time defending champion Clemson leads all schools with eight players on the 27-member 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team announced Tuesday, while North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell was chosen the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Read Update ». who still can't see what's...
College Sportstheozone.net

I would think The traditional lower tier teams aren’t super pleased. The one difference between the B1G and the SEC (m)

[In reply to "That and they believe the league is tough enough already..." by Brutus, posted at 15:21:36 07/24/21]. Is the bottom half of the SEC still cares a lot about their football. The bottom half of the B1G seems to mail it in sometimes. The reality is Ole Miss, USC, and MS St have never really been consistently good. The reality is they just get worse with TX and OK and their fans have to stomach that. They might begin to lose the faith. Kind of the same with GA, TN, Auburn, and maybe FL. They challenge e AL every now and again so they now have 2 premier programs added making it harder to challenge regularly. There is only so far conference pride takes them and what happens if OK starts winning some conference championships?. They aren’t the “real” SEC so the conference pride thing is a little harder to peddle.
College Sportssportswar.com

I think 5 years is plenty

How do you not rank a coach who is 0-13 vs VaTech and outscored 56-1 by a coach hired after her DEAD LAST? Coaches at Clemson and Duke starting after her make the NCAA tournament - and we can’t make the ACCs. Hardin is bottom of the barrel and is...
Economysportswar.com

I think control.....

Of the entire ND TV inventory brings a premium and easily enough so that per school shares would not be diluted. There are few, if any, schools that are realistic expansion candidates, aside from Texas, OU and ND that would not dilute conference shares in either SEC or Big 10. Maybe a few more that might be revenue neutral to slightly positive in ACC or PAC 12.
College Sportssportswar.com

This is not probably popular but I am so over all this.

Nah. Top 20 - 30 money teams leave NCAA and everyone else normalizes. ** -- 40ozDistrict 07/23/2021 8:55PM. This is not probably popular but I am so over all this. -- UsherDog2008 07/23/2021 8:26PM. That would mean most fans lose interest a few games in to each season ** --...
NBAsportswar.com

Has this team won any games? I am thinking no medal

This US-France looks fun. It’s close now but I expect we’ll handle them ** -- Texas Hoo 07/25/2021 4:18PM. The NBA and ESPN have pushed the run and gun style to the point -- Beetle 07/26/2021 07:15AM. “Best basketball players in the world don’t know how to play basketball” --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy