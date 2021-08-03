I am thinking that there will be an alliance between

[In reply to "That and they believe the league is tough enough already..." by Brutus, posted at 15:21:36 07/24/21]. Is the bottom half of the SEC still cares a lot about their football. The bottom half of the B1G seems to mail it in sometimes. The reality is Ole Miss, USC, and MS St have never really been consistently good. The reality is they just get worse with TX and OK and their fans have to stomach that. They might begin to lose the faith. Kind of the same with GA, TN, Auburn, and maybe FL. They challenge e AL every now and again so they now have 2 premier programs added making it harder to challenge regularly. There is only so far conference pride takes them and what happens if OK starts winning some conference championships?. They aren’t the “real” SEC so the conference pride thing is a little harder to peddle.