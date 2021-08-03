Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MD

“Other Lands” is Main Street Gallery’s Fall Show

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGW Thompson’s close connection to the landscape is evident in the expressive, abstract paintings which are the subject of Main Street Gallery’s fall show, “Other Lands” -Abstract Landscape Paintings by GW Thompson. As the gallery’s guest artist, GW will show his paintings alongside the artwork of the cooperative’s 13 member artists. His desire, he says, is for visitors to engage with his work and contemplate man’s impact on the natural world.

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Delaware State
City
Cambridge, MD
Cambridge, MD
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Art History#Man And Nature#Main Street Gallery#Gw#Sooks Restaurant#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy