“Other Lands” is Main Street Gallery’s Fall Show
GW Thompson’s close connection to the landscape is evident in the expressive, abstract paintings which are the subject of Main Street Gallery’s fall show, “Other Lands” -Abstract Landscape Paintings by GW Thompson. As the gallery’s guest artist, GW will show his paintings alongside the artwork of the cooperative’s 13 member artists. His desire, he says, is for visitors to engage with his work and contemplate man’s impact on the natural world.talbotspy.org
