2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

By Esten McLaren
 3 days ago
The PGA Tour returns from its Summer Olympics break and brings a star-studded field back to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings for the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Justin Thomas returns as the defending champion from last summer and Xander Schauffele comes to Memphis fresh off his gold medal win. They’re ranked No. 13 and No. 3, respectively, in the Golfweek/Sagarin world rankings. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the most notable absence from the 66-man field.

An alternate field is at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California this week for the Barracuda Championship. This is the second-to-last week before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Fantasy Golf Top 20

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Odds last updated Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

20. Will Zalatoris (+4900)

Remains one of the best on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach with 0.88 per round for the 2020-21 season despite some recent struggles. He withdrew from the British Open due to injury but has had two weeks off to get back to form.

19. Harris English (+3900)

Followed up a win at the Travelers Championship with a T-46 result at the British Open. Has leaned perhaps a little too heavily on his putting this season, but he has averaged 0.93 total strokes gained on the field per round over 20 career rounds at TPC Southwind.

18. Webb Simpson (+3400)

Tied for 12th in this event last year following a runner-up finish in 2019. He was third in the field in SG: Putting per round in 2019.

17. Joaquin Niemann (+3900)

Tied for 10th while representing Chile at the Tokyo Olympics. His play around the greens could hold him back in Memphis, but his putting has bailed him out often this season.

16. Corey Conners (+3900)

Surprisingly struggled with his irons at this venue last year but still finished T-30 with 0.75 SG: Off-the-Tee per round. He’s averaging 0.74 SG: Approach this season and just needs to be average on and around the greens.

15. Viktor Hovland (+2400)

Debuted at TPC Southwind with a T-59 finish at plus-3 last year. He’s a year more experienced on the PGA Tour and up to No. 4 in the Golfweek rankings but it was his putting performance last year that’s a real cause for concern in his return.

14. Hideki Matsuyama (+2400)

The 2021 Masters champion is coming off a disappointing T-4 finish in his native Japan. He has averaged 1.03 strokes gained per round over eight rounds at this venue.

13. Patrick Cantlay (+2400)

Third on Tour this season with 1.97 total strokes gained on the field per round and is third among qualified golfers in SG: Around-the-Green per round.

12. Bryson DeChambeau (+2400)

Forced to withdraw from the Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test. He has 14 career rounds at TPC Southwind but his short game has been his greatest weakness this season and will be put to the test at this venue.

11. Matt Fitzpatrick (+2400)

Tied for sixth here last year while sharing the field lead with 2.50 SG: Putting per round. He struggled on approach last year but has been much improved in that area this season. Leads this field with 2.78 strokes gained per round at TPC Southwind.

10. Scottie Scheffler (+2400)

Has made five straight cuts internationally, including a T-8 at the British Open. Tied for 15th last year even amid a dreadful putting performance with 0.77 strokes lost per round on the greens.

9. Rory McIlroy (+1900)

Lost in the playoff for a T-4 finish in Tokyo last week. Tied for 47th in this event last year but for fourth in 2019 despite losing 0.66 strokes per round on approach.

8. Jordan Spieth (+1400)

Two runner-up finishes in his last four events, including the British Open. Hasn’t missed a cut since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, his only MC through 15 events this year.

7. Louis Oosthuizen (+1900)

No. 2 in the Golfweek rankings after securing a top-three finish in each of the final three majors of 2021. He added his third runner-up finish of the year at the 3M Open before the Olympic break.

6. Xander Schauffele (+1200)

The Olympic gold medalist tied for sixth in this event last year with a field-best 1.57 SG: Around-the-Green per round. Looking for his first professional win since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

5. Justin Thomas (+1600)

The defending champ at TPC Southwind tied for 22nd at the Olympics following a lackluster T-40 showing in the British Open. He’s seventh among qualified golfers in SG: Approach this season with 0.44 SG: Around-the-Green as well.

4. Daniel Berger (+1900)

Part of a four-way tie for second in this event last year with 1.26 SG: Approach per round. He’s looking for his second win of the season with recent T-7 and T-8 finishes at the US Open and British Open, respectively. Won the St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in 2016 and 2017.

3. Dustin Johnson (+1700)

Won the final St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in 2018 for his second win at this venue before the tournament was elevated to WGC status. Missed the cut at the 3M Open following a strong T-8 showing at the British Open.

2. Brooks Koepka (+1100)

Fifth in this field with 2.17 strokes gained on the field per round at TPC Southwind, including a T-2 finish last year. Led last year’s field with 2.11 SG: Approach per round.

1. Collin Morikawa (+1100)

The British Open champ just missed out on a bronze medal last week. He returns to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational off of a T-20 finish last year, but his PGA Tour-best 1.30 SG: Approach per round this season suggests he’s well-suited to the venue.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

  • Lynch: There are many criticisms of golf in the Olympics. None of them are medal-worthy.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

