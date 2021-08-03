Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The SEC won't probably go for those pairings because it will

By VTHokie2000 Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind a way to protect the following rivalries: AL-TN, UGS-SC, maybe AL-LSU, maybe Auburn-LSU, maybe UGA-TN, and maybe UF-TN.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Sec#Al Tn#Ugs Sc#Al Lsu#Auburn Lsu#Uga Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Reacts To The Offseason Hype For Georgia

In recent years, the battle for the top spot in the SEC East has been waged between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. At this year’s SEC Media Days, Georgia was selected to win the SEC East by a landslide — notching 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Florida came in at second place with 784 points and just seven first-place votes.
Ohio StateUSA Today

5-star DB Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

Five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over Georgia, Clemson, and Florida on Jan. 2. Now, Singletary has decommitted from Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from the No. 13-rated recruit in the class of 2022. Singletary is a major target for all of the programs that made his previous top four schools.
College Sportssportswar.com

A few steps the ACC is probably taking.

1. Looking over the B12 to see if we are interested in any of the leftovers. Everyone assumes WVU is the one school the ACC might find interesting. And certainly WVU has been contacting the ACC. ACC will listen and decide if this makes any sense. Most say there is no other schools in B12 worth taking, however there is a lot of talk of B10 and P12 taking teams, so maybe there is some value there. The ACC is probably considering if it is worth taking a group of schools from the B12. Would a group of larger schools from this region prosper as members of the ACC. We have to remember that it is not just about current situations but about future potential which can be impacted somewhat by NIL as well as impacted by being in ACC verses B12. Also, although these schools are not going to move the needle a lot there may be a group that would raise the average of the ACC as well as provide exposure to a new geographic region.
Texas Stateourcommunitynow.com

Pate: SEC membership won't fix all of Texas' problems

Texas joining the SEC will certainty be advantageous from a financial perspective, but will it solve the Longhorns issues on the football field? Josh Pate of 247Sports does not think SEC membership will be a cure-all for what has ailed Texas in recent years. On a recent episode of The...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Gosh I hope Clemson and FSU don't go to the SEC. Please

My son says the SEC is like the Empire in Star Wars, going through the college football universe telling the teams to join the Dark Side or be destroyed. And we all know how that turned out. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more...
College Sportsallfans.co

Conference realignment: The SEC won’t stop at just 16 teams

With the SEC expanding in another conference realignment, it’s foolish to think it’s going to stop there. Oklahoma and Texas confirmed recently what most college football fans knew already — that the Sooners and Longhorns formally intend to petition the SEC for membership by 2025 at the latest. If the...
NFLScarlet Nation

Kirby Smart news and notes

Kirby Smart addressed the media ahead of the start of fall camp later today. Georgia's head coach touched on a number of subjects, topics you can see for yourself in this quick hitter below:. • Smart said the team has really emphasized “connections” even though it’s the smallest group of...
College Sportsdawgpost.com

Is This Georgia Bulldogs Team Better than 2017? It is Close

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart says that he’s been busy. So much so that he didn’t have much to say about NIL; not much to say about Clemson; and only a few sentences about Texas and Oklahoma coming into the SEC. The urgency of the season has arrived, and you can tell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy