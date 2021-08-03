Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Boston College Football Opponents Preview: Colgate

By Niraj Patel
bcinterruption.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles begin the 2021 season one month from today on Saturday, September 4th at home against Colgate. This will be the first time the schools meet on the gridiron. The Patriot League program had an even more abbreviated 2020 season, only completing two games with another two cancelled. They were 0-2 in those spring time contests and finished 4-8 the season prior. The Raiders last played an ACC foe in 2016 against nearby Syracuse, falling 33-7.

www.bcinterruption.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tem Lukabu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Gridiron Football#Colgate#Raiders#American Football#Eagles#Acc#Patriot League Coach#Bc Defensive#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
Nebraska Statechatsports.com

2021 Opponent Preview Nebraska

Before the coaching chaos and departure of many UB starters this looked to be the “playing a struggling Big10 team and coming away with a win. To be sure, Nebraska has not adjusted well to life in the Big10. Granted Bo Pelini’s rough departure also had a lot to do with the struggles but whatever the case it’s been five years since the Huskers have had a winning season.
Pittsburgh, PAfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football - Opponent Previews: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh joined the ACC back in 2013 and has earned a 5-3 series lead against Tech as Coastal foes. Pat Narduzzi has been the head coach for Pitt since 2015 and has won the previous three with his lone loss coming in 2017. Each game has been chippy between these two and with the exception of the 2017 Tech win (35-17) every game has been within two scores.
Hamilton, NYRomesentinel.com

Dakosty named Colgate head football coach

HAMILTON — Stan Dakosty will be the next head coach of the Colgate University football program, Vice President and Director of Athletics Nicki Moore announced Tuesday. Dakosty, a 2005 graduate of Colgate, was named the interim coach in May. He is the 30th head coach in the 130 years of the program, and the third since 1995.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Day 1 for Pitt football-Narduzzi on RB, ACC, losing a TE

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Vaccinations are up around 94% for the Pitt football team as the Panthers started Fall camp Friday on the South Side. “We all have to continue to protect ourselves,” Narduzzi said. “We know it’s not gone. We are in a better place than we were a year ago at this time. We are blessed to be here and fired up for a season.”
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

ACC football 2021 position preview: Linebackers

The first ACC football game of the season is just 27 days away, so we’re winding toward the end of our weekly position previews looking at the conference’s top players and teams. On Thursday, we talked Syracuse Orange linebackers. So how does the rest of the league look there?. Also...
NFLUSA Today

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the LSU Tigers

This is the fifth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups. The LSU Tigers had a rough 2020 season, due in part to an incredibly leaky defensive backfield. Myles Brennan started the year off incredibly hot, throwing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games before suffering an abdominal muscle tear at Missouri. He recently suffered another injury that has taken him out of the quarterback competition. Max Johnson is expected to step in as the lead candidate. If LSU’s new defensive coordinator Darante Jones can figure out how to cut down on the explosive plays, LSU should be in a position to have an immediate bounce-back year.
Seattle, WAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

From Graham-Kapowsin to Montlake, Husky QB Dylan Morris knows where he wants to be

Aug. 8—SEATTLE — Dylan Morris was anticipating his future as a Washington Huskies quarterback long before made his first career start on Montlake last November. Days before beginning his sophomore season at Graham-Kapowsin High School in August of 2016, he collected his first three Division I offers — including one from the hometown program he grew up watching.
NFLsujuiceonline.com

Opponent Analysis: Rutgers Scarlet Knights — 2021 Syracuse Football preview

As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re going to be doing a team-by-team opponent preview each week over the summer. This week, we’re previewing Syracuse’s matchup with Rutgers on Sept. 11 with three major storylines. Can Schiano Continue Building On Early Success. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano had an...
Tennessee StateNew Castle News

Clemson, Tennessee highlight Pitt 2021 schedule

Pitt’s 2020 season was a bit of a rollercoaster. Following a 3-0 start, the Panthers lost four consecutive games, including back-to-back one-point losses to North Carolina State and Boston College, but rebounded to win three of their final four to finish the season 6-5. The Panthers lost several key players...
NFLCollege Football News

College Football News Preseason All-American Conference Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the AAC season with the College Football News Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team & Top 30 players. 2021 Preseason CFN American Conference Offensive Player of the Year. QB Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati. This isn’t as obvious as it seems. Yes, the 6-4, 215-pounder...
College Sportsmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M men's basketball adds transfer forward Jalen Johnson

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Mississippi State graduate forward Jalen Johnson who made the announcement via social media Friday. Johnson was previously recruited by head coach Buzz Williams when he was at Virginia Tech, but he opted to go another route at the time. Now, he believes is the perfect time to join forces with the Aggie coach.
NFLallfans.co

Kerryon Johnson Steps into RB Spotlight

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ running back competition has been a fascinating watch after one week and one day of training camp. Nick Sirianni spent an inordinate amount of time working on the run game during Wednesday’s practice. It appears that he spends more time in practice working on the run game than special teams, actually, so it seems likley his offense will be run first to set up the pass as opposed to passing to set up the run.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Jeff Hafley said after Boston College's first fall practice

It is officially football season on the Heights. Boston College returned to the practice field for the beginning of its 2021 fall training camp on Friday morning. Hopes are high surrounding Jeff Hafley's team after an encouraging 6-5 2020 campaign and the expectation is that the Eagles take the next step in their progression in year two of the Hafley era.
Starkville, MShailstate.com

Leach Evaluating Quarterback Competition

STARKVILLE – Midway through last season, Mississippi State's Mike Leach made a decision that he'd never made in his nearly two decades as a head coach. Leach handed the reins of his prolific Air Raid offense over to a true freshman quarterback for the first time and the Bulldogs found their stride over the last month of the season. Will Rogers started the final six contests behind center and re-wrote most of MSU's freshman passing marks and even shattered Dak Prescott's single-season completion percentage record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy