That would give 20 teams, which could be divided into groups of five with the PAC being a group. Putting the PAC into their own 5 team division would help with the distance issue. Also, by only taking 5 schools you improve the financial benefit. The other option would be a merger taking the best 19 schools plus ND and creating a new conference. Dropping the dead weight from both. More likely, I think, that the ACC added PAC schools than schools from both getting dropped. More likely is none of this happening.