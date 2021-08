The ACC GoR makes it difficult for ACC schools to bring enough value to a new conference to make it worth it for the new conference to take them in. But with each passing year, that hurdle gets lower and lower as the GoR expiration gets closer. This is exactly what happened to the Big 12 and it will probably happen to the ACC unless the ACC Network really takes off and we add Notre Dame and another school (probably West Virginia) within the next few years and renegotiate with ESPN for a better deal to at least get us within range of SEC money.