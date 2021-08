2034 or 2035, if I understand things (which is hardly a certainty). What conference would want them if they cannot profit from broadcasting their [Clemson & FSU] games? Furthermore, as I understand it, the current disparity between the SEC and ACC in per team pay-outs is about $9 mil ($43 mil vs $34 mil). How great is that as motivation to leave? Given current exit fees ($50 mil?) and the lack of GOR, it seems very unlikely to me that anyone is leaving the ACC anytime soon. Of course, I could be wrong. Go 'Hoos!!!