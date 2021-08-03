In same hearing, Texas President: Texas explored joining the ACC and B1G

As much as I like the ACC the addition of OU and Texas makes the ACC and Big 12 irrelevant. There is no legitimate combination of teams that can make up the clout of those two teams. Anyone who thinks that adding a sub par West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Memphis, Houston is going to make up for losing Texas and OU is just being ridiculous. For those who think Texas AM/ Penn State/ Michigan/ Ohio State are going to take less money and come to the ACC you are also being ridiculous. No, Notre Dame as a full member will also not make up the difference. There is no way forward for the ACC as it stands. It will have to merge with another conference to survive in any form. This has never been about just adding teams. You have to add teams with a marketable brand and those teams are not coming to the ACC. Facts are facts. If they haven't already done so Clemson would be well served by reaching out to the SEC about joining. Conference loyalties aside, college athletics is big business and this is a business/money decision. The ACC will NEVER have the bargaining power of an SEC with Texas and Oklahoma.