In same hearing, Texas President: Texas explored joining the ACC and B1G

Cover picture for the articleHe said they studied it internally, but did not reach out to either. He did not mention PAC12. He also said if they stayed in the Big XII he wasn't expecting as much payout as currently with Big XII media renewal. Thought to be able to match current would be a win for the Big XII. Bowlby was sitting behind him making looks that could kill.

Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma joins Texas in making it official

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. – The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents met today and unanimously authorized proceedings that allow the university to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 2025 after the expiration of the Big 12 Conference’s current media rights agreements. “The board’s action today is undoubtedly one of the...
Texas Statesportswar.com

ACC more likely to add 1-2 Texas schools, UCF

And Notre Dame if willing to boost ACC's media appeal. Cincinnati is also a logical option to add audiences in Ohio. It's become all about the media dollar, and that means eyeballs - which Texas, Florida & Ohio have, but West Virginia does not.
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Hendricks, President of Texas’ Specialty Insurance Managers, to Retire

Sherri Hendricks, a Texas insurance professional with an extensive career in the industry and current president of Austin-based Specialty Insurance Managers, is retiring. In 1980, Hendricks began her career in insurance in Corpus Christi working for Holland and Associates, a retail agency. She joined Specialty Insurance Managers Inc. in February 1981 as the commercial auto underwriter, working with GAINSCO Insurance Co., Specialty’s sole insurance carrier partner at the time.
Texas Statetigernet.com

Re: Texas and OU to SEC makes ACC irrelevant

As much as I like the ACC the addition of OU and Texas makes the ACC and Big 12 irrelevant. There is no legitimate combination of teams that can make up the clout of those two teams. Anyone who thinks that adding a sub par West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Memphis, Houston is going to make up for losing Texas and OU is just being ridiculous. For those who think Texas AM/ Penn State/ Michigan/ Ohio State are going to take less money and come to the ACC you are also being ridiculous. No, Notre Dame as a full member will also not make up the difference. There is no way forward for the ACC as it stands. It will have to merge with another conference to survive in any form. This has never been about just adding teams. You have to add teams with a marketable brand and those teams are not coming to the ACC. Facts are facts. If they haven't already done so Clemson would be well served by reaching out to the SEC about joining. Conference loyalties aside, college athletics is big business and this is a business/money decision. The ACC will NEVER have the bargaining power of an SEC with Texas and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Texas A&M to Vote Yes for Oklahoma and Texas to Join SEC

Votes are soon to be tallied within the SEC as to whether or not both Oklahoma and Texas will be added into the Southeastern Conference as early as June 1st, 2025. Texas A&M was expected to be the lone hold up in the matter, with the SEC needing at least 11 of the 14 current members to votes yes on the pending additions.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Big 12 holds meeting with Texas, Oklahoma presidents

AUSTIN – The Big 12 executive committee on Sunday met by videoconference with Texas president Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma president Joe Harroz to discuss the possibility of the two founding members leaving the conference. Board of directors chairman and Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor University president Linda Livingstone,...
Texas Statesportswar.com

Bowlsby at Texas Senate's Future of College Sports in Texas Hearing

Bowlsby noting in-market cable rates: “In the case of the ACC, their product isn’t any better,” but they have 91 million people in the ACC footprint. This supports the ACC looking at someone like Cincinnati for a new state for ESPN. West Virginia would also be a new one. Obviously ESPN has the Big XII and AAC, but I'm talking for the ACCN subscribers. The advice Swofford was given on the network emphasized Geographic population in the footprint. That's why Syracuse and Pitt are here for instance.
Texas Statechatsports.com

SEC invites OU and Texas to join league in 2025

Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank. The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That's when the schools' media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.
Texas Statetexashillcountry.com

Explore the Laid-Back Lifestyle of Charming Hewitt, Texas

“Hewitt boasts the sought-after and laid-back community lifestyle that many Texans desire.” Austin Early, the Membership and Social Media Coordinator for the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce says three things make this Central Texas town “uniquely Hewitt.”. 1. Access. Photo: @cdw21 via Twenty20. Hewitt’s proximity to Waco and its location smack...
College Sportssportswar.com

If the P12 dies and USC joins B1G, inertia may put an end to ACC very soon

And it would likely be initiated by the ACC schools even more so than the B1G and the SEC. Schools that know they have options will coordinate to end the conference en bloc. If this Power 2 appears to be a fait accompli, it does little good for ACC members going to it to let it get a 10 year head start. I think they will try to bring along as many as they can to be kind, but also to make sure the amount of schools leaving is enough to break up the conference.
Texas Statepdjnews.com

OU, Texas request to join SEC

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas in Austin officially requested to join the Southeastern Conference and leave the Big 12 Conference. Rumors began last week, focusing around the two University exploring options to join the SEC and while at the time there was no credit given to the rumors, as of Tuesday, July 27, both universities released a statement On Tuesday, the OU and…
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: The ACC expanding via B1G teams,

Looking at the new landscape and opportunities I still firmly believe the biggest remaining play for conference expansion is for either the B1G or ACC to establish a south or north POD. With the B1G grant of rights set to expire and the ACC ND connection the ACC should be the conference to expand. Bring in the 5 biggest revenue programs in the B1G (OHST, Mich, Penn st., Wisconsin, and Iowa) and ND. Create 4 x 5 team pods and negotiate a contract on par with the SEC. This might be the only move that allows anyone to keep up.
College Sports247Sports

Texas A&M president issues statement on SEC realignment

Texas A&M appeared to be as surprised as anyone else on Wednesday when the news broke that former Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Texas had made contact with the Southeastern Conference about becoming members. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and athletic director Ross Bjork mades statements concerning the possibility of the Horns and Sooners possibly following the trend setting Aggies eastward (who had left the Big 12 themselves in 2011 and have enjoyed their two most successful football seasons since World War II in the league).
Texas StateKTRE

Texas State Boxing Championships coming to Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If some fights on T.V. have left you disappointed, don’t worry --real boxing is coming to the Gateway City. The Texas State Boxing Championships will get underway on Friday, August 6th through Sunday, the 8th. Over 200 athletes will be boxing for championship titles from all...

