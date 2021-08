"According to my mother I was always an artist,” says Makoto Fujimura during a recent interview at his Belle Mead home and studio. Currently showing several works at the Morpeth Contemporary gallery in Hopewell, the internationally known painter and author continues sharing details of his life. “The story of my journey has been between the U.S. and Japan. I was born in U.S. and moved to Japan when I was young. I went to Bucknell University and found that I had to make it as an artist. I am grateful for that, work on my pieces in my studio every day, and exhibit all over the world.”