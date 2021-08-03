Sarah Sklash of the June Motel: “The world is small, be nice to everyone”

Making connections is the wrong mindset; forming relationships is the right one. The word ‘connections’ implies you’re trying to get something out of someone. Instead form relationships with people — learn who they are, what they like, what they’re about. People are so much more than their job title or their connections or their status in life. This tip may not even help you excel in music, but it will certainly help you excel in leaving an impact on the people you meet; in my opinion that’s far more important than how many ears my music reaches.