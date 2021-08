Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that Wisconsin will receive nearly $50 million in additional funding from the federal government to address mental health and substance use needs. The funding—part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March—will add $24.6 million to mental health services and $22 million to substance use services over the next four years through supplements to Wisconsin’s existing share of the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant and the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant.