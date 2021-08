As the old political saying goes, it’s always about the next election. Some 22 months ahead of the May 2023 primary election, there is constant conversation about who will run for governor. Speculation spiked with the surprise announcement of State Auditor Mike Harmon. Coming up on having served the two-term limit as auditor, his candidacy for governor was all but assured, but declaring early in the slow news season of midsummer stirred up chatter.