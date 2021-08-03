Mark Sanchez’s FOX Sports broadcast team revealed
It won’t feature Thomas Jones and Braylon Edwards, but Mark Sanchez will nonetheless be working with an accomplished unit come the 2021 NFL season. Fox Sports unveiled its booth pairings for its 28th season of NFL coverage, which begins on Sept. 12. Sanchez, a former New York Jets quarterback, is one of several NFL veterans joining Fox’s fold. The Jets’ top pick from 2009 will serve as a game analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Kugler and sideline reporter Laura Okmin.jetsxfactor.com
