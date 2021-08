A woman was videotaped on an American Airlines flight duct-taped to an airline seat after allegedly attempting to open the airplane door during a flight. A passenger recorded a TikTok video of the incident — that is now unavailable — sharing that the situation escalated from the cabin lights being turned on at 1:30 a.m. and flight attendants scurrying through the aisles panicking, to the rest of the passengers hearing a woman scream before being restrained by five attendants.