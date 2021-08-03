Cancel
A Conversation With The Connells

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Average” has pretty much been standard operating procedure for the Connells over the past 36 years. Average dudes in average clothes playing to average-sized crowds. Thankfully, the same doesn’t apply to the North Carolina outfit’s music. Decades later, Boylan Heights (1987), One Simple Word (1990) and Ring (1993) hold up as some of the finest, most cerebral jangle rock to emerge from the South. The band never approached the mass success of R.E.M. or achieved the cultish allure of the dB’s or Love Tractor, but its best music—playfully intricate, winsomely melodic, often thematically complex—stands the test of time.

