Step inside Cartier's new London exhibition celebrating legends
Luxury jeweller Cartier has taken over London's Saatchi Gallery with an exhibition dedicated to celebrating legends - from both Hollywood and their own watch and jewellery archive. The Studio 7 exhibit takes seven of the maison's most beloved signature pieces - Santos, Tank, Trinity, Love, Juste Un Clou, Panthère and Ballon Bleu - and celebrates these through a series of portraits, featuring stars from the past and present.www.harpersbazaar.com
