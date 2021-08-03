English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “New Family”
Fushi struggles against the creature and tells Gugu to run. Gugu runs back with a plan to Booze Man for more alcohol and sees Rean’s parents. However, he’s drunk because of the alcohol but he prioritizes the goal of helping Fushi. He even confesses his love to Rean before running off to help Fushi. He burns the creature and follows the trail leading to Fushi. Gugu finds Fushi reverts back to his first form as a stone until Fushi’s creator restores him.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0