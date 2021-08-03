English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “New Family”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma rallies his friends to get the stamped approval of the rest of the teachers within Kalego’s time limit. As mentioned last time, the main highlight of this arc, besides Iruma’s artificial Evil Cycle giving him a lot more confidence, is him being able to finally give a ton of previously useless supporting characters a bunch of moments to actually not be useless. Well, for this arc at least, I can’t say if any of this comes back in their favor for the rest of this season. But this episode is definitely where a lot of them get a chance to shine, from Jazz pick pocketing Kalego’s diary to get a teacher crushing on Kalego to get on their side, to Lied and Elizabetta comboing their respective abilities while playing a weird game that Clara made over night with a different teacher known for beating such games. And we also get to see some interesting steps forward for other characters I figured might have peaked in their first appearances, like Sabnock apologizing to a teacher he attacked awhile ago to establish dominance, but now showing humility and accepting the consequences of his actions. We also get a little nudge forward in the whole Ameri plot when Iruma comes asking for her approval on getting the Royal One, which she gives after some very soft persuasion given how smitten she is.