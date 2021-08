Varada today extended its analytics platform to include the ability to rapidly add and remove nodes and clusters as workloads scale up and down. One of the primary reasons organizations opt for a data warehouse deployed in the cloud over a data lake is performance. A data lake typically makes available a massive amount of data that is stored on inexpensive storage systems, usually on a cloud platform. Varada created the Varada Data Platform based on indexing technology that organizes data into nano blocks based on the type of data being queried and how it is structured. This approach allows end users to query data where it resides without needing to move it into a central data warehouse.