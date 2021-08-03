Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Lower as COVID Scrambles Demand Expectations

By Brian L. Milne
dtnpf.com
 5 days ago

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Nearest delivered oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange moved lower early Tuesday, with oil prices to remain volatile as market participants realign demand projections as Asian economies highlighted by China contend with a spike in COVID-19 cases, will Eurozone and U.S. manufacturing sectors continued to register growth in July, albeit at a slower pace.

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Oil Pricing#Brent Oil#Oil Demand#Asian#Eurozone#Oil Market Report#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Cnbc#Treasuries#Nymex#Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
BusinessMiami Herald

Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week. It’s not for lack of demand for Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It’s because of a shortage of one of the smallest parts in these big machines — semiconductors.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Has Worst Week in 9 Months as Dollar Hobbles Crude’s Rebound

Investing.com - Oil posted its worst weekly loss in nine months as a soaring dollar on Friday hobbled any attempt by crude prices to rebound on Mideast tension, after a week of negative news on Covid. New York-traded U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled Friday’s...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – COVID-Related Demand Concerns Weighing on Prices Ahead of EIA Data

Traders are still bullish on crude oil, but only if they can get their price. No one wants to overpay when there is so much uncertainty about demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are inching lower after posting a steep decline the previous session. Concerns over rising cases of the coronavirus Delta-variant encouraged weak longs to liquidate positions placed throughout July on increased bets demand would outstrip supply into the end of the year.
Businessinvesting.com

Wall Street muted on jobs growth as inflation, Delta fears weigh

BOSTON (Reuters) -A positive jobs report spurred Wall Street to push some stocks and Treasuries higher on Friday, but investor optimism was tempered by looming inflation, a potential decline in Federal Reserve stimulus and the coronavirus' Delta variant. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs in July after rising 938,000 in...
StocksTribTown.com

Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors watched for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world’s biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained. Shanghai declined, Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little changed while...
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

European stocks mostly fall after broadly downbeat trading in. and as traders await U.S. non-farm payroll data later. The Stoxx Europe 600, the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 retreated, though the DAX edged 0.1% higher. German industrial production declined in June, missing expectations for an increase amid widespread supply shortages,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rise On Upbeat US Jobs Data

Stock markets steadied and the dollar firmed Friday before the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight strength of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Around midday, European equities were mirroring a sluggish end to the week for Asian stocks. Wall Street indices hit fresh record highs Thursday...
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
Redwood Falls, MNdtnpf.com

A Phony Break in Soybean Prices?

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, I was invited by Linder Farm Network to briefly talk markets at a friendly gathering at Farmfest 2021 near Redwood Falls, Minnesota. At the top of the conversation, I announced that December corn was trading down 7 cents and soybeans were down 35 cents. As you can imagine, the news was as welcome as a skunk at a garden party.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Slumps As Covid Infections Dampen Demand Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence. West Texas Intermediate futures tumbled 3.4% to close at the lowest in more than two weeks. The delta variant of Covid-19 has...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices decline amid demand worries

NEW YORK, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over weaker demand amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections continued to weigh on the market. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 70 cents to settle at 70.56 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 48 cents to close at 72.41 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficworldoil.com

Covid resurgence in China drives global oil demand concerns

(Bloomberg) --China is renewing restrictions and canceling flights as a Covid-19 resurgence in Asia’s top oil consumer sends jitters across the crude market. Local governments are rushing to close off some cities and townships, while tourists are being turned away from popular sights as authorities seek to halt the fast-spreading delta variant during the peak summer travel season. Flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled, with China National Petroleum Corp. estimating jet fuel consumption will be the hardest hit by the new measures.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Lower; Chinese Covid Cases Weigh

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slipped lower Tuesday, falling below $70 a barrel on fears that rising Covid cases in China would stunt growth in the second-largest oil consumer in the world. By 10:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.3% lower at $69.61 a barrel, falling beneath...
Energy IndustryBenzinga

As OPEC+ Output And Oil Demand Shift, Traders Turn To Micro Futures

One of the beauties of the crude oil market specifically, and commodity markets in general, is that active traders and investors only have one equation to analyze: supply versus demand. It’s a matter of looking at how much product is out there and how much of the supply consumers want right now. That isn’t to say that there are not complex dynamics around each of those two inputs, but it all boils down to simple economics 101. There are no earnings misses, no stock splits, no executive scandals, no rebalancing (as in ETFs)… just supply and demand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy