Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Charleston, WVa, OKs ordinance banning conversion therapy

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RVx7_0bGEMne700

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

Charleston became the first city in West Virginia to enact such an ordinance Monday night. The ban had been introduced by Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

The ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

“We are hopeful that this victory will help catalyze the passage of state-wide protections in the Mountain State, ensuring that no young person in West Virginia is subjected to this fraud at the hands of mental health providers,” said Troy Stevenson, a senior advocacy campaign manager for the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for youth in the LGBTQ community.

Comments / 1

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
656
Followers
868
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Suicide#Mental Health#Depression#Oks Ordinance#Ap#Lgbtq Working Group#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia August 8 through August 15

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. August 8 and August 15: Mount Hope’s Music on Main. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, and Sunday, August 15, Harmony for Hope will host Music on Main. This event will take place every Sunday until September 12, 2021.
PoliticsPosted by
Lootpress

Gregory’s Web for August 8, 2021

I would ordinarily fall in with the 65% of West Virginians who clearly don’t care if Governor Jim Justice ever pays a personal bill, tax or fee. In two election cycles, Mountain Staters either ignored stories of Justice’s tons of debt or decided it was unimportant. As noted, I would...
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

UPDATE: Two pipeline protestors arrested

UPDATE: LAWN, W.Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say two people have been arrested after they were found chained to pipeline construction equipment in Greenbrier County. Local news outlets report that the two were found Friday morning in the Dawson area secured to pipeline equipment with chains and a welded pipe.
Wheeling, WVPosted by
Lootpress

School employees sue Workforce

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) -Six substitute employees of Marshall County Schools are suing Workforce West Virginia, according to WTRF-TV in Wheeling. According to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Teresa Toriseva of Wheeling, the substitute teachers, aides and cooks filed for and received unemployment compensation when the 2019-20 school year suddenly ended due to the Covid pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
Lootpress

Gov. Justice reactivates West Virginia Public Energy Authority

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he is officially reactivating the West Virginia Public Energy Authority (WVPEA). The WVPEA was created by the Legislature with a mission to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia. The Governor made the announcement at the...
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

Weary US businesses confront new round of mask mandates

Businesses large and small, from McDonald’s and Home Depot to local yoga studios, are reinstituting mask mandates as U.S. coronavirus cases rise. Bars, gyms and restaurants across the country are requiring vaccines to get inside. After a largely mask–free summer, it’s a reversal no one wanted to see, brought on...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Dozens of WVDOH Projects Already Complete From June Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways has already completed dozens of projects statewide from the $150 million in funding, requested by Governor Jim Justice and approved by the state Legislature. In June, Gov. Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to approve $150...
Mcdowell County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

McDowell County sees a rise in Covid cases

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– McDowell County added four more active cases on their daily Facebook updates. It brings the total to 38 active cases in the county. The McDowell County Health Department administrator, JJ Rose, says that people need to get the vaccine. “Get vaccinated. We have numerous places around...
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Pipeline protestors lock themselves to drill tracks in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two anonymous pipeline fighters locked down to drill tracks early this morning. The protestors are stopping work where Mountain Valley Pipeline workers are trying to drill under highway 64 near Lewisburg. One of the protestors stated: “We have chosen resistance, and we hope that you, whoever you may be, do too—there is truly no halting a people enraged.”
Wheeling, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Gov. Justice addresses leaders from across the state at WVML conference

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice visited Wheeling today to attend a pair of events, including the West Virginia Municipal League’s annual conference and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new, all-inclusive community playground at the Wheeling YMCA. First Thursday, Gov. Justice addressed hundreds of community leaders from across the...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Ex-coal lobbying group chief named to WVa utility regulator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The retired longtime president of the West Virginia Coal Association has been appointed by the governor to a three–member commission that regulates state utilities. Bill Raney was named by Republican Gov. Jim Justice to a six–year term on the Public Service Commission, the Charleston Gazette–Mail reported.
Athens, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Concord University to require masks for all students and staff

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University has announced that it will require all students and staff to wear face masks for the upcoming fall semester. The University says that effective immediately, masks are required for all individuals who have and have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks will only be required indoors and not outdoors.
Montgomery, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDNR temporarily closes Montgomery shooting range

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The public shooting range on Morris Drive in Montgomery is closed for the month of August due to nearby stream reclamation, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced today. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is performing stream reclamation work in the area...
Kanawha County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

ARP funding apps accepted

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Kanawha County Commission opened the first online grant application portal for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding in the state. Commission President Kent Carper said, “Kanawha County is the first local government in the state to open a grant process for ARP funding. Every application, whether or not it is funded, will be made public and posted on the county’s website for public review and comment. “

Comments / 1

Community Policy