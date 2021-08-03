Eugenia “Jeanie” Ward Simpkins Roadarmel, age 73, of Pulaski County, VA, and formerly of Monroe County, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2021, at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, VA. Born March 27, 1948, in Sarton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Arnold H. “Buck” Ward and Dana “Merle” Wickline Ward.

Jeanie was a 1966 graduate of Greenville High School and later attended Radford College. She cared for the elderly in their homes for over 30 years. In 1978, she was called into service as a minister, pastor, and evangelist. She reopened several churches in Virginia and West Virginia, entered joint efforts with multiple ministries to provide in-home prayer meetings, and always enjoyed a phone ministry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Roadarmel. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Simpkins; special friends; and many cousins with whom she shared the special bond of family.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Appalachian Conference Cemetery in Dublin, VA. Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.

